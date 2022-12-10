Financial Review: Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD – Get Rating) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Vasamed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of iRhythm Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vasamed and iRhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasamed N/A N/A N/A iRhythm Technologies -33.79% -39.31% -22.42%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Vasamed has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vasamed and iRhythm Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasamed 0 0 0 0 N/A iRhythm Technologies 0 2 8 0 2.80

iRhythm Technologies has a consensus target price of $158.36, suggesting a potential upside of 59.46%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vasamed and iRhythm Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iRhythm Technologies $322.83 million 9.26 -$101.36 million ($4.32) -22.99

Vasamed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iRhythm Technologies.

About Vasamed

Vasamed Incorporated designs, licenses, manufactures, and distributes products, software, and services for assessing and managing hemodynamic health in the United States. It offers SensiLase PAD-IQ, which supports skin perfusion pressure, pulse volume recording, and ankle brachial index calculation for Doppler-obtained pressures; and Wound Imaging & SmartDraw wound measurement systems. The company also provides PAD-IQ Studycast that provides rapid transmission of diagnostic tests to vascular specialist for interpretation of results and medically indicated therapeutic intervention; and custom carrying case to secure and protect the PAD-IQ system. It serves clinicians and patients. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. The company's Zio XT and AT monitors, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensors, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

