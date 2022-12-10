The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) versus Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Head to Head Analysis

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) and Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of The GEO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of The GEO Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Gafisa shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The GEO Group and Gafisa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The GEO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gafisa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

The GEO Group presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.93%. Given The GEO Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than Gafisa.

This table compares The GEO Group and Gafisa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GEO Group 3.48% 16.83% 4.04% Gafisa N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

The GEO Group has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gafisa has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The GEO Group and Gafisa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GEO Group $2.26 billion 0.61 $77.42 million $0.48 22.98 Gafisa $151.67 million 0.29 $16.71 million $1.08 2.18

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gafisa. Gafisa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The GEO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The GEO Group beats Gafisa on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The GEO Group

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 102 facilities totaling approximately 82,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 18,000 employees.

About Gafisa

(Get Rating)

Gafisa S.A. operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company engages in the development, sale, and brokerage of residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for higher and middle-income customers; entry-level buildings and house units for middle-low-income customers; and commercial units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties. Gafisa S.A. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.