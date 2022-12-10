Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDMO. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.76. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 88.13% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $134,124.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $409,965. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 387.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

