Morgan Stanley Cuts Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target to $70.48

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $70.48 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

CBSH opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.26. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $59.81 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $156,158.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,149,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,333,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $156,158.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,149,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,333,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,819 shares of company stock worth $1,115,639 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

