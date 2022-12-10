Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$85.40 and last traded at C$85.33, with a volume of 322296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$84.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.45.

Dollarama Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.68 billion and a PE ratio of 32.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.90.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 3.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 3,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.76, for a total transaction of C$236,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$945,120. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $792,488 in the last three months.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

