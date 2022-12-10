The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $18.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BASE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.13.

Shares of BASE opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $639.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.60. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 43.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

