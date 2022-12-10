Mizuho Increases Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $87.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACHC. Stephens increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.
Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.