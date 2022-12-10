Mizuho Increases Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $87.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACHC. Stephens increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 164.6% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,483,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,012,000 after buying an additional 923,067 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 543.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 612,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,456,000 after buying an additional 517,669 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $28,751,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 96.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,362,000 after buying an additional 408,877 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 53.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 965,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,248,000 after buying an additional 334,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

