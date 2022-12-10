BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives $236.01 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.01.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BP from GBX 566 ($6.90) to GBX 603 ($7.35) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised BP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. BP has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.65. BP had a positive return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $57.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.46 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BP will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

