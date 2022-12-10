Reviewing Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW)

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.6% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Independence Contract Drilling and HighPeak Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Contract Drilling 0 0 1 0 3.00 HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Independence Contract Drilling presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.36%. Given Independence Contract Drilling’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Independence Contract Drilling is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

This table compares Independence Contract Drilling and HighPeak Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Contract Drilling $87.96 million 0.48 -$66.71 million ($5.05) -0.62 HighPeak Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HighPeak Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Independence Contract Drilling.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Contract Drilling and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Contract Drilling -34.63% -20.21% -9.69% HighPeak Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Independence Contract Drilling beats HighPeak Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Contract Drilling

(Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.