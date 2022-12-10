América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.10.

América Móvil stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 89.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,187 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 25.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the first quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the first quarter valued at $402,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

