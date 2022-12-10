Boeing (NYSE:BA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $201.41.

Shares of BA opened at $179.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.62. Boeing has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 87.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,733 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 73.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Boeing by 58.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

