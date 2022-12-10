Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) versus Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Financial Analysis

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) and Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Talkspace and Xcelerate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00 Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Talkspace presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.87%. Given Talkspace’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Talkspace is more favorable than Xcelerate.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Talkspace has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcelerate has a beta of 4.05, suggesting that its share price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500.

52.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talkspace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talkspace and Xcelerate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $113.67 million 1.01 -$62.74 million ($0.53) -1.36 Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xcelerate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talkspace.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and Xcelerate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -69.57% -51.63% -43.57% Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A

About Talkspace

(Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Xcelerate

(Get Rating)

Xcelerate Inc. acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. It supplies to controlled clinical care settings, in which developments will be trialed, tested, and applied, as well as provides end-to-end controlled medical technology development. The company was formerly known as Union Dental Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xcelerate Inc. Xcelerate Inc. was incorporated in 1996 is based in Mauldin, South Carolina.

