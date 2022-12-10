Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spire to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. Spire has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Spire by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 3.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 47.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

