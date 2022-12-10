BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Sets New 52-Week Low at $113.60

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 113.60 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 113.70 ($1.39), with a volume of 6371256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.90 ($1.43).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 285 ($3.48) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.28 billion and a PE ratio of 667.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 122.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.73.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

