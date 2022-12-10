Reviewing BuzzFeed (BZFD) and The Competition

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BuzzFeed to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BuzzFeed and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 1 2 0 0 1.67 BuzzFeed Competitors 66 221 349 14 2.48

BuzzFeed currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.26%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 36.31%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed -12.30% -13.88% -7.21% BuzzFeed Competitors -106.32% -102.75% -12.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BuzzFeed and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BuzzFeed and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $397.56 million $24.71 million -1.49 BuzzFeed Competitors $2.35 billion -$998.88 million 16.59

BuzzFeed’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BuzzFeed. BuzzFeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

BuzzFeed has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BuzzFeed’s rivals have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.6% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BuzzFeed rivals beat BuzzFeed on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also offers As/Is for style, BringMe for travel, Goodful for wellness, and Nifty for DIY. BuzzFeed, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

