Financial Contrast: Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) versus Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE)

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Solutions and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Micron Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions -9.34% N/A N/A Precision Optics -5.93% -12.10% -6.41%

Volatility and Risk

Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions $20.41 million 0.40 $1.73 million ($0.64) -3.73 Precision Optics $15.68 million 0.00 -$930,000.00 ($0.06) N/A

This table compares Micron Solutions and Precision Optics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Micron Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Micron Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision Optics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Micron Solutions and Precision Optics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Micron Solutions beats Precision Optics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micron Solutions

(Get Rating)

Micron Solutions, Inc. operates as a contract manufacturer for the medical device, defense, and life sciences markets. It offers precision machining, thermoplastic injection molding, mold making products; sensors; orthopedic implants and devices; and diagnostic test kits. The company provides solutions for medical, orthopedics, consumer, and automotive industries. Micron Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

About Precision Optics

(Get Rating)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.