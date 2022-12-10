AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $31.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will earn $31.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $30.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $124.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2024 earnings at $36.14 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,568.40.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE AZO opened at $2,454.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,419.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,238.77. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $25.69 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.