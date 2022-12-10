Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Veru Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Veru in a research report issued on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.05). The consensus estimate for Veru’s current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veru’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Veru has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Veru by 105.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,271 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Veru by 2.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Veru by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 28,335 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Veru during the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Veru by 36.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of COVID-19, and breast and prostate cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections; and Entadfi, a capsule for the treatment of urinary tract symptoms.

