Head-To-Head Contrast: Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) versus EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and EVmo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -69.77% -51.87% -2.86% EVmo -71.29% -205.24% -37.62%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $30.92 million 0.85 -$11.21 million ($3.27) -0.16 EVmo $10.24 million 1.21 -$14.98 million N/A N/A

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and EVmo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Stronghold Digital Mining has higher revenue and earnings than EVmo.

Volatility and Risk

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo has a beta of 3.08, suggesting that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stronghold Digital Mining and EVmo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 2 4 0 2.67 EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 391.16%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than EVmo.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats EVmo on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

