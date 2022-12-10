Head-To-Head Review: Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) vs. Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and Kanzhun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $169.49 million 0.58 $22.13 million ($1.03) -0.48 Kanzhun $668.35 million 10.93 -$168.07 million 0.19 105.64

Analyst Ratings

Bitfarms has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kanzhun. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bitfarms and Kanzhun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kanzhun 0 1 2 0 2.67

Bitfarms currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 920.41%. Kanzhun has a consensus price target of 21.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.79%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Kanzhun.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and Kanzhun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -121.45% -3.82% -2.78% Kanzhun 11.79% 4.73% 3.74%

Volatility and Risk

Bitfarms has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kanzhun has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kanzhun beats Bitfarms on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

