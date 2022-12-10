Analyzing ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX)

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) and Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.8% of ImmuCell shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of ImmuCell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ImmuCell and Virax Biolabs Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell $19.24 million 2.72 -$80,000.00 ($0.07) -96.41 Virax Biolabs Group $120,000.00 107.97 -$1.71 million N/A N/A

Profitability

ImmuCell has higher revenue and earnings than Virax Biolabs Group.

This table compares ImmuCell and Virax Biolabs Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell -2.63% -1.62% -1.15% Virax Biolabs Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ImmuCell and Virax Biolabs Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell 0 0 1 0 3.00 Virax Biolabs Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ImmuCell beats Virax Biolabs Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. The company also provides California Mastitis Test that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic; and Dual-Force First Defense, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. In addition, it is involved in developing Re-Tain, a Nisin-based intramammary treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows. It sells its products through animal health distributors. ImmuCell Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits, and med-tech and PPE products for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name; and med-tech and PPE products, such as employee protection equipment products under the ViraxCare brand name, as well as infrared thermometers, pulse oximeters, masks, gloves, and other PPE products. It also distributes nebulizing machines and smart wearable devices that alert employees to help them follow social distance guidelines. In addition, the company operates an online platform that sells ViraxClear and ViraxCare products. It serves clinics, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals, and other groups, as well as corporations, employees, individual consumers, hospital systems, and public and private institutions. The company operates in Europe, South America, the Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Virax Biolabs (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Virax Biolabs Group Limited in September 2021. Virax Biolabs Group Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

