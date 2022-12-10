Head-To-Head Review: Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) & Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY – Get Rating) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Enel Generación Chile and Heliogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00

Heliogen has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 731.35%. Given Heliogen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heliogen has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Heliogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A Heliogen $8.80 million 18.21 -$137.40 million N/A N/A

Enel Generación Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67% Heliogen -1,091.32% -87.56% -64.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.4% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Heliogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Enel Generación Chile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

