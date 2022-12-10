UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UBS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

NYSE UBS opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 17.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 212,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 16,763 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 25,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1,594.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 261,002 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 160,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

