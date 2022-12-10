M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.67.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of MDC opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.41. M.D.C. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $56.53.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $28,119,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,263,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,326,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,182,000 after buying an additional 348,338 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 905,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 290,390 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,813,000 after buying an additional 247,697 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the third quarter worth approximately $6,670,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter worth about $6,491,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

