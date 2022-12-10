Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
CMTL stock opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.68. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $24.91.
Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.
