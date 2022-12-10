Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Down 0.6 %

CMTL stock opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.68. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $24.91.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

About Comtech Telecommunications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 9.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Further Reading

