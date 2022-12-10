Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

CIDM stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.83. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%.

Institutional Trading of Cinedigm

Cinedigm Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIDM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinedigm by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 303,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cinedigm by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cinedigm during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinedigm by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 56,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 9.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

Featured Articles

