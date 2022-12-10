Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
CIDM stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.83. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%.
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.
