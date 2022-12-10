StockNews.com Upgrades Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) to Hold

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Gray Television to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

Insider Transactions at Gray Television

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

In other Gray Television news, Director Richard Lee Boger purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,776.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 462,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,763.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 17,200 shares of company stock worth $172,620 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gray Television during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Gray Television by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gray Television

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.