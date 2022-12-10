O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $15.86 Average PT from Brokerages

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 277,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 63,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Trading Down 1.5 %

About O-I Glass

Shares of OI opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

