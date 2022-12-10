State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives $85.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.29.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $79.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.45.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in State Street by 36.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after buying an additional 2,654,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in State Street by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after buying an additional 1,365,681 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in State Street by 69.1% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,277,000 after buying an additional 1,293,980 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in State Street by 1,533.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after buying an additional 1,266,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in State Street by 37.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,489,000 after buying an additional 1,118,713 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

