Brokerages Set The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Target Price at $74.89

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $83.65. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3,007.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,578,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after buying an additional 2,495,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,969,000 after buying an additional 2,261,747 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 129.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,800,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,709,000 after buying an additional 1,015,364 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after buying an additional 975,727 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 54.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,178,000 after buying an additional 933,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

