Head-To-Head Contrast: Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) versus Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM)

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Sigma Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -28.14% -16.67% -8.69% Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Applied Optoelectronics and Sigma Designs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 1 1 1 0 2.00 Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus price target of $4.56, indicating a potential upside of 115.09%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Sigma Designs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $211.57 million 0.28 -$54.16 million ($2.20) -0.96 Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A

Applied Optoelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.5% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Optoelectronics beats Sigma Designs on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

About Sigma Designs

(Get Rating)

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.