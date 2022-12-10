Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives $249.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $249.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LII. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $257.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.47 and its 200 day moving average is $233.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.91. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $334.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Lennox International by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 31.3% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Lennox International by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.