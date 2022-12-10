Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives $249.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $249.55.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LII. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.
Lennox International Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $257.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.47 and its 200 day moving average is $233.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.91. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $334.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Lennox International by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 31.3% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Lennox International by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
