Analysts Set Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Target Price at $170.64

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Huber Research lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:META opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $352.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.95. The company has a market capitalization of $307.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,089.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $55,140.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,578,469 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after buying an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $402,287,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 50.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,080,867 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,129,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,722 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

