Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CINF. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 13,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,339,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $105.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

