Analysts Set Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Price Target at $57.00

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DANOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Danone from €70.00 ($73.68) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Danone stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. Danone has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.