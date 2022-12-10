Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RCII shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCII opened at $23.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.33. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.82.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 453.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $25,738.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 62,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading

