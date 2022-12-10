United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

UDIRF has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised United Internet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Internet to €21.50 ($22.63) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised United Internet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

United Internet Stock Performance

UDIRF stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. United Internet has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

