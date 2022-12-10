Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on STER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sterling Check to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 370.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the 1st quarter worth $15,306,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 470,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 112,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the 2nd quarter worth $2,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STER opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. Sterling Check has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

