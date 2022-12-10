NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTST. Bank of America cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,174,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,426,000 after buying an additional 4,256,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,659 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at $44,870,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at $44,091,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,842 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Trading Down 0.1 %

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NTST stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.03%.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.