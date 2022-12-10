Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $249.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $249.00.

JLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $161.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.17. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $135.35 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

