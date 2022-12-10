EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

EVTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Stock Down 0.3 %

EVTC opened at $31.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.73.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of EVERTEC

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 5.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 808.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,261 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVERTEC

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.