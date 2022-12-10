Summit Healthcare Acquisition (SMIH) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) is one of 709 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Summit Healthcare Acquisition to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Summit Healthcare Acquisition
|N/A
|46.53%
|8.78%
|Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors
|10.76%
|-59.63%
|2.96%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
64.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk & Volatility
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Summit Healthcare Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors
|113
|595
|908
|18
|2.51
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 65.03%. Given Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Healthcare Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Summit Healthcare Acquisition
|N/A
|-$550,000.00
|12.50
|Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors
|$1.63 billion
|$82.64 million
|29.51
Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Summit Healthcare Acquisition. Summit Healthcare Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Summit Healthcare Acquisition peers beat Summit Healthcare Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
About Summit Healthcare Acquisition
Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.