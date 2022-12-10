Summit Healthcare Acquisition (SMIH) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) is one of 709 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Summit Healthcare Acquisition to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Healthcare Acquisition N/A 46.53% 8.78% Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors 10.76% -59.63% 2.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s peers have a beta of 0.05, indicating that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Healthcare Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors 113 595 908 18 2.51

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 65.03%. Given Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Healthcare Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summit Healthcare Acquisition and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Healthcare Acquisition N/A -$550,000.00 12.50 Summit Healthcare Acquisition Competitors $1.63 billion $82.64 million 29.51

Summit Healthcare Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Summit Healthcare Acquisition. Summit Healthcare Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Summit Healthcare Acquisition peers beat Summit Healthcare Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Summit Healthcare Acquisition

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

