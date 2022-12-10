Critical Review: LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) vs. Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG)

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) and Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

LexinFintech has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akso Health Group has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Akso Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 2 1 0 2.33 Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LexinFintech and Akso Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

LexinFintech presently has a consensus target price of $3.20, suggesting a potential upside of 60.00%. Given LexinFintech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Akso Health Group.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and Akso Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 8.56% 10.76% 4.05% Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LexinFintech and Akso Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.79 billion 0.21 $366.24 million $0.61 3.28 Akso Health Group $1.75 million 12.00 -$34.83 million N/A N/A

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Akso Health Group.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Akso Health Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, etc. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. As of July 13, 2021, Akso Health Group operates as a subsidiary of Webao Limited.

