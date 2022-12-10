Critical Survey: ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) vs. Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS)

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -1.97, meaning that its stock price is 297% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor 0 5 0 0 2.00 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ChannelAdvisor and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus target price of $24.03, indicating a potential upside of 4.09%. Given ChannelAdvisor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ChannelAdvisor is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor $167.73 million 3.98 $47.22 million $1.18 19.57 Data443 Risk Mitigation $3.61 million 0.30 -$6.47 million N/A N/A

ChannelAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Profitability

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor 21.39% 6.86% 5.32% Data443 Risk Mitigation -273.52% N/A -217.09%

Summary

ChannelAdvisor beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChannelAdvisor

(Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales. Its suite of solutions includes various platform modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces, and allows brands and distributors to manage purchase orders, shipment notifications, stock quantities, and invoices for multiple retail dropship partners; Digital Marketing module that creates, manages, and evaluates advertising using a variety of ad formats across multiple channels; Shoppable Media module that allows brands to provide web visitors to purchase using dynamic links to in-stock retail product pages or carts, or with information on where products can be purchased from local retail stores; and Brand Analytics module, which helps brands for e-commerce channels with actionable insights into how products are performing across thousands of retailer websites and marketplaces. Its customers include online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

(Get Rating)

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the data security and privacy management business primarily in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across myriad platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Data Identification Manager that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Data443 Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a purveyor of user experience enhancement products for webmasters; Data443 Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, PII, PI, PCI, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves clients in industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

