T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $113.90.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $119.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.07. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $200.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.