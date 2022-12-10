Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Price Target Raised to $3.30

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.70 to $3.30 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Waterdrop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop Stock Performance

Shares of Waterdrop stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Waterdrop has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31.

Institutional Trading of Waterdrop

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Waterdrop had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $104.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waterdrop will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waterdrop stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) by 175.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Waterdrop were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Waterdrop

(Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.