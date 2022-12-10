Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQX. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.68.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.02. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 16.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 608,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 0.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 180,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

