Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $185.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VMC. Vertical Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.36.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $182.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

