Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VIV opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.48. Telefônica Brasil has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth $103,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 21.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 642,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 111,512 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.