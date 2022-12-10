Reviewing Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) & The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) and The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Varex Imaging and The LGL Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varex Imaging $859.40 million 0.94 $30.30 million $0.73 27.56 The LGL Group $28.14 million 0.81 $14.64 million ($3.80) -1.12

Varex Imaging has higher revenue and earnings than The LGL Group. The LGL Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Varex Imaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varex Imaging 3.53% 8.93% 4.04% The LGL Group -64.20% -30.65% -28.04%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Varex Imaging and The LGL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Varex Imaging has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The LGL Group has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of The LGL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Varex Imaging shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of The LGL Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Varex Imaging and The LGL Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varex Imaging 0 1 0 0 2.00 The LGL Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Varex Imaging currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.28%. Given Varex Imaging’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Varex Imaging is more favorable than The LGL Group.

Summary

Varex Imaging beats The LGL Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software. The Industrial segment offers x-ray imaging products for use in security, and nondestructive testing and inspection applications. The company was founded in July 2016 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers. It also provides filter devices, which includes crystal, ceramic, LC, tubular, combline, cavity, interdigital, and metal insert waveguide, as well as digital, analog and mechanical tunable filters, switched filter arrays, and RF subsystems. This segment's products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries; and electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, down-hole drilling, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures frequency and time reference standards, distribution amplifiers, redundancy auto switches, and NTP servers for timing and synchronization in various applications. Its products are used in computer networking, satellite ground stations, electric utilities, broadcasting, and telecommunication systems. The company was formerly known as Lynch Corporation and changed its name to The LGL Group, Inc. The LGL Group, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

